Barons Continue Streaking in 3-2 Victory over Biscuits

Moises Castillo found himself at the plate with the ballgame tied 2-2, bases loaded and two-outs. Castillo had not collected a hit in his previous at-bats, but the infielder didn't need a hit as the third pitch of the plate appearance hit him and scored the eventual game winning run. The Birmingham Barons extended their streak to four-consecutive victories as they beat the Montgomery Biscuits 3-2.

The Biscuits jumped ahead early as they scored a run in each other of the first two innings. In the first inning, Ronny Simon hit a sacrifice fly deep enough into center field to score Junior Caminero from third and take the early lead. Montgomery added to the lead in the second with another sacrifice play as Gionti Turner hit into a force out and scored Heriberto Hernandez.

Despite the fast start from the Biscuits, as the final score displays, that is all they could muster in the ballgame. A combination of three pitchers starting RHP Jonathan Cannon, LHP Garrett Schoenle and LHP Jonah Scolaro held the opposition in check.

Cannon led the efforts for his fifth start of the season for the Barons. The right-hander was the guilty party assigned those two earned runs but finished up the last three innings of work without allowing a run or a hit. Cannon finished off his 5.0 innings pitched with four hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts.

In the midst of Cannon's success, the Barons did capture one run in the top of the fourth inning. In the fourth, Wilfred Veras scored on a wild pitch from second base and cut the deficit in half.

Schoenle was brought in for the bottom of the sixth inning, but he entered a tied game as Birmingham scored another solo run in the top of the inning. In the sixth, Bryan Ramos got the Barons on the base paths as he continued his hot-streak and smashed a double. Terrell Tatum did not have Ramos say at second for too long as he switched spots as he smacked an RBI double. The two doubles tied up the ballgame and handed the bullpen an easier assignment than pitching from behind.

Schoenle was tagged with the next 1.2 innings and his efforts were near flawless. The first southpaw out of the pen finished his innings with zero hits, zero runs and three walks. After Schoenle's third walk of his outing, the Barons opted to hand the game to one their most sure-handed hurlers in Scolaro.

Scolaro pitched 2.1 innings and was stellar as he collected his third win of the season for the Barons. The final stat line for the southpaw was zero hits, zero runs, one walk and two strikeouts, in his 2.1 innings pitched.

The dominance at the mound has been a consistent improvement over the four games that the Barons have won and have proven to be a huge factory in victories. The Barons bats rewarded the efforts from the left-hander with a base loaded HBP by Castillo that scored Yoelqui Cespedes to eventually win the game.

Birmingham keeps their win streak going and is now sitting 11.0 games back from first place in the Southern League North. The Barons hope to continue their unbeaten streak in Game 4 against the Biscuits as Chicago White Sox No. 18 prospect RHP Matt Thompson takes the bump for his 21st start of the season.

