Barons Break Double-Digit Losing Streak In 3-2 Victory Over Rocket City

May 20, 2023







The Birmingham Barons finally snapped their winless drought in a narrow 3-2 victory over the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Game 2 of their second six-game series. In the victory, the Barons demonstrated a lot of determination as they were able to take the lead with their offense and close the game with their pitching. Something they haven't been able to do, especially in their 10-game losing streak.

The Barons may have won the game; however, the Trash Pandas were the first to jump on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning. Rocket City jumped into the lead with the help of the Barons kryptonite Tucker Flint and his two-run home run.

Birmingham, even with the early momentum shift, had something to prove tonight and was able to capitalize on that energy in the top of the fourth. The Barons grabbed a run from a Luis Mieses sacrifice fly that scored Tyler Neslony from third. They were able to cut the deficit in half in the fourth and then followed up with taking the lead in the fifth.

In the top of the fifth the Barons took full advantage of their hunger to win and collected two-runs to take the lead. The first run was delivered off the bat of Moises Castillo as his long deep fly was caught but backed up the defense enough to advance a run in to tie the ball game. The lead taking RBI single was knocked by Neslony as he continued to display his dominance at the plate.

Neslony ended the night 3-4 accounting for a run, an RBI and a double.

The Barons got things going at the plate, and RHP Yoelvin Silven delivered protection to the lead with his final inning of work. Silven in his 3.0 inning of relief delivered a stellar outing in which he allowed one hit, zero earned runs, zero walks, two strikeouts and received the win.

Birmingham now with a one run lead had to be perfect the rest of the way.

That is exactly what they did.

In the seventh the Barons gave the mound over to LHP Fraser Ellard, who for the opposing team was the last thing they wanted to face. Ellard in his 1.1 IP displayed efficiency sitting down all four batters faced with three of them coming in strike out fashion.

Ellard was fantastic for the Barons in his appearance, but Manager Lorenzo Bundy called to the bullpen in the eighth to bring in RHP Caleb Freeman for the better matchup. Bundy in his first season with Birmingham showcased his confident decision making and Freeman showed why he was confident in making that decision.

Freeman in his mere 0.2 IP allowed two hits yet kept the Barons in the lead and proved why he has been trusted late in games this season.

Freeman has been Birmingham's closer this season with his three saves, however he was in the set-up role in tonight's contest. The Barons RHP Nash Walters took the bump for the ninth inning and with ease sat down the Trash Pandas to cement the victory. Walters finished his lone inning of work with the save, two strikeouts and did not allow a hit or walk.

The Barons might have brought their long losing streak, but they also displayed their no quit mentality.

Birmingham will look to start a winning streak in Madison, Alabama as RHP Chase Solesky takes the mound for Game 3.

