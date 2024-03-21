Barons Announce 2024 Game Day Parking Plan

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons have announced their Game Day Parking Plan for the 2024 season.

The parking lot on 1st Ave North and 14th Street (Barons Parking Lot) will be accessible to fans on Barons game days. The Barons will operate and manage this parking lot, which allows convenient access to the Steve Serra Auto Plaza Main Entrance.

The Barons have once again partnered with Clutch! to provide fans with the best parking experience possible. Fans can use Clutch! to purchase parking ahead of time in Barons Parking Lot. Clutch! can also be used to view all free street parking around Regions Field.

Fans may purchase parking through Clutch! or downloading the Clutch! app on a smartphone.

There are hundreds of street-side parking options in the blocks surrounding Regions Field. The Barons urge attending fans to pay attention to all signage, respect private property, and park in appropriate parking locations.

Keeping consistent with past seasons at Regions Field, blocks of 1st Avenue South and 14th Street South will be closed on game days.

Please view the map above as a visual reference for this season's parking plan. Please keep in mind that streets marked in blue are eligible for street parking, and streets marked in white are not eligible for street parking.

The Barons open the season on April 5th, 2024, against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Regions Field.

Updates on the 2024 season can be found through the Barons' social media pages or at www.barons.com.

