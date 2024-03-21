M-Braves to Honor Mississippi's Rich History of Blues Music on Thursdays with "Blues N' Brews" Jerseys

March 21, 2024 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Magnolia State has a rich music history. Muddy Waters, B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Charlie Patton, and Robert L. Johnson were all brilliant blues musicians born in Mississippi, helping the state become "the birthplace of the blues." The M-Braves will salute that rich history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park. Sporting the iconic wood-grain of Delta Blues shacks, the state wordmark, and the new state flag, this special blue jersey pays homage to the deep history of blues music in the Magnolia state.

Mississippi's musicians occupy a special place in the world of music. From writers to performers, Mississippi's musicians have created a global impact both historically and working everywhere, from jook joints to symphony orchestras. The Delta Blues was not only a musical form but also a powerful expression of the African American experience, reflecting the community's hardships, struggles, and resilience. The music resonated with audiences far beyond the borders of Mississippi, reaching national and international acclaim. Ellas Otha Bates, known professionally as Bo Diddley, was born in McComb, Mississippi, and inspired the current M-Braves mascot, "Diddly." Diddley's syncopated rhythm (known as the "Bo Diddley beat") and driving, distorted guitar style was revolutionary, eventually earning him the title of "the father of rock-and-roll."

Themed Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews, Mississippi Delta Blues, will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials, Cornhole on the concourse, Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill, and a Trucker Cap Series featuring custom Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra M-Braves Trucker Caps given away to the first 333 fans on selected Thursday nights.

The Mississippi Braves begin the 2024 season on the road on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola. The M-Braves will open their 20th and final year at Trustmark Park on Tuesday, April 9, at 6:05 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.