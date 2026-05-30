Barnes Capitalizes the Costly Throw with a PICK SIX

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Marcus Barnes comes up with a HUGE interception to increase the Redblacks lead







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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