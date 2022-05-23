Bark in the Park, Military Celebration Night and Appearance by Johnny Bench Highlight Upcoming OKC Dodgers Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers' second annual Bark in the Park presented by Sit Means Sit Dog Training and the first Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night of the season presented by Casey's General Stores are just two of the special promotions primed for the Dodgers' jam-packed upcoming home series against the Reno Aces starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series opens on a $2 Tuesday featuring $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Budweiser and Pepsi products. COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3.

The Dodgers' second annual Bark in the Park presented by Sit Means Sit Dog Training is also Tuesday night as fans can bring their dog to the game. The first 300 dogs in attendance will receive a special commemorative dog bandana. Water and relief stations will be available throughout the ballpark for Tuesday's dog guests.

Other promotional highlights for the series that continues through Sunday include:

- Friday, May 27 - 7:05 p.m.: An on-field naturalization ceremony will take place prior to the game as approximately 80 people will be naturalized as United States citizens. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Also on Friday, three-year-old Casen Hazlewood of Ponca City will be recognized during the second INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" of the 2022 season. Hazlewood weighed 1 pound, 4 ounces at birth, as he was at just 26 weeks gestation, and went on to spend his first 154 days at INTEGRIS Health Children's.

"Home Run For Life" recognizes individuals in the community who have overcome a significant medical event with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals. To symbolize the end of their battle against adversity, honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during a pregame ceremony.

- Saturday, May 28 - 7:05 p.m.: The first Hometown Heroes Military Celebration Night of the season presented by Casey's General Stores takes over Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers honor the service and dedication of local military members and their families. Dodgers players and coaches will wear special camouflage jerseys and hats during the game.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates, which open at 6 p.m., will receive a camouflage OKC Dodgers hat. A mass swearing in ceremony for new military recruits will take place pregame, as well as a flyover in conjunction with Vance Air Force Base.

Military personnel from Tinker Air Force Base and Fort Sill will participate in pregame and in-game highlights, including a ceremonial first pitch, and the 395th Army Band from Mustang will perform the national anthem pregame. During an inning break, the band will also perform a rendition of "God Bless America."

Braum's Friends & Family 4-Packs are available for Saturday's game that include four tickets, four hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers.

- Sunday, May 29 - 2:05 p.m.: Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench joins retired Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson and acclaimed photographer Jean Fruth Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark to promote the non-profit Grassroots Baseball and hold a pregame book signing for "Grassroots Baseball: Route 66." Copies of the book, in which Bench wrote the introduction and a chapter about Oklahoma, will be available for purchase in the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Idelson and Fruth founded Grassroots Baseball with the mission of promoting and celebrating the amateur game around the globe, with a focus on growing interest and participation at the youngest levels. The overarching goal of Grassroot Baseball is to give back by providing inspiration, instruction and equipment to help ensure more children have the opportunity to learn, play and enjoy the game.

Bench is also slated to throw out a ceremonial first pitch Sunday.

Additionally on Sunday, OKC Dodgers Rookie League participants ranging in age from 3-10 will join a pregame parade on the field to celebrate the conclusion of the 2022 Rookie League season.

The OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation, in partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, will host a "They Were All Stars" traveling exhibit along the concourse of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark throughout June and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the exhibit will take place during Sunday's game. The exhibit highlights Negro League players who became Major League All-Stars.

Following the conclusion of the game, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

Tickets for all OKC Dodgers home games through June at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are on sale now and range in price from $12-33. All tickets are digital and available for purchase online at okcdodgers.com/tickets. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

