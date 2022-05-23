David MacKinnon Named PCL Player of the Week

Salt Lake Bees infielder David MacKinnon

(Salt Lake Bees)

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees infielder David MacKinnon was named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week today. MacKinnon is the first Bees hitter to be named Player of the Week since Brennan Boesch on June 23, 2014, breaking a streak of 141 consecutive weeks without a Salt Lake batter winning the honor.

MacKinnon led the PCL with 4 home runs, 24 total bases and 8 RBI during the week to go along with a .391 average and .481 on-base percentage. The 27-year-old from Easton, Massachusetts has collected an extra-base hit in each of his last six games, including home runs in four of the last five games. On the season MacKinnon is hitting .303 with 9 home runs and 27 RBI and ranks fifth in the PCL in OPS on the season at 1.005.

Thanks in part to MacKinnon's work at the plate the Bees are coming off a 4-2 homestand and lead the PCL West Division by one game. As a team the Bees offense ranks second in runs scored at 264 on the season (6.28 per game).

The Bees start a six-game road trip against the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night. The team returns home to Smith's Ballpark on Monday, May 30 for a Memorial Day game with the first fireworks show of the season following the game. First pitch on Monday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Additional details and tickets for all Bees games are available at www.slbees.com.

