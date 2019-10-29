Banned Flashers Offered Season Tickets for 2020

October 29, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release





Lake Elsinore, Calif. - After two models were banned indefinitely by Major League Baseball for their actions during Game Five of the World Series, the Lake Elsinore Storm is extending a VIP offer to Julia Rose and Lauren Summer to continue to enjoy America's pastime in 2020.

The ladies will be on the Storm Pass List for all 69 home games, as well as a community night that is free to the public. Additionally, Rose and Summer are invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch (clothing optional, if not jersey and cleats required) before a Storm game. The team would also like to propose the opportunity to co-sponsor a Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark.

"We support passionate baseball fans," said a team spokesperson. "Julia and Lauren have made this topical. If anyone can pull this off, they can. We cordially invite Miss Rose and Miss Summer to every Storm game at The Diamond next season, until they are banned."

The Storm will celebrate Opening Night and begin their 27th season on April 9, 2020.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from October 29, 2019

Banned Flashers Offered Season Tickets for 2020 - Lake Elsinore Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.