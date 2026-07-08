Bandits Snap Losing Skid with Road Victory over Saskatoon

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits launch a shot against the Saskatoon Mamba

(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: Carter Berge Photography) Vancouver Bandits launch a shot against the Saskatoon Mamba(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: Carter Berge Photography)

SASKATOON, SK - The Vancouver Bandits started their road trip with a fresh slate, snapping a two game losing skid.

The Bandits defeated the Saskatoon Mamba 92-85 on Tuesday night.

"I thought the effort of the guys was much better than the last two games," said Bandits interim head coach Ransford Brempong.

Tevin Brown led the way with a season-high 28 points in only his fourth game as a Bandit.

"We need Tevin Brown. He looked comfortable today so that's encouraging (to see)," said Brempong.

"When my teammates find me with their passes, I've got to be ready to knock the shot down," said Brown.

Both teams had a slow start, unable to score as they combined for only four made threes in the first quarter. The Bandits trailed 14-13 after the opening 10 minutes.

The remainder of the game was filled with back-and-forth action as neither team could jump out to a sizeable lead.

Eight out of the nine Bandits who featured tonight got on the scoresheet. Tyrese Samuel recorded 14 points, four blocks and eight rebounds. Shamar Givance followed with 13 points and six assists off the bench.

In the second quarter, the Bandits jumped out to a lead as big as 14, headlined by 15 points in the quarter from Brown. By quarter's end, the Bandits took a 49-42 lead into the break.

Despite the momentum heading into the second half for the Bandits, the Mamba slowly chipped away at the lead, tying the game at 64 to begin the fourth quarter.

Vancouver saw a chance to pull away in the final quarter and never looked back. They outscored Saskatoon 28-21 in the fourth.

"We played a lot faster tonight and that's the identity that we want," said Brempong.

The Bandits beat out the Mamba 24-2 in fastbreak points.

A corner three from Jarkel Joiner was the target score game winner. He finished with 14 points and four assists.

The stat of the game was bench points, with the Bandits narrowly beating out the Mamba 28-26 in that category.

The Bandits were without several key players during Tuesday's win.

Miller Kopp will be competing in the NBA Summer League with the Houston Rockets, and reigning Canadian Elite Basketball League Most Valuable Player Mitch Creek is playing for Australia during FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

"We can't take anybody lightly," said Brown about the remainder of the road trip.

The Bandits will play the Calgary Surge on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before heading to Edmonton on Saturday for the final game of the road stand.

Images from this story



Vancouver Bandits launch a shot against the Saskatoon Mamba

(Carter Berge Photography)







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 8, 2026

Bandits Snap Losing Skid with Road Victory over Saskatoon - Vancouver Bandits

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