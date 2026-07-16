Bandits Unveil Specialty Jerseys in Collaboration with Realtree

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits are set to wear specialty jerseys, designed in collaboration with Realtree, for its second-annual Country Night game tomorrow (Friday, July 17) when country music, fashion and culture take centre stage at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

A nod to the rich agricultural, western and outdoor lifestyles of the Fraser Valley and beyond, the first-of-its-kind jersey incorporates Realtree's iconic camouflage design, featuring photorealistic tree bark, leaf, and branch patterns, into various uniform elements including the side panelling, player numbers, and within a unique cursive team wordmark on the front.

With only three home games remaining in the regular season, the Bandits currently sit second in the CEBL's Western Conference and are gearing up for a crucial push to clinch home court advantage for the 2026 CEBL Playoffs. Tip-off for the Bandits' second-annual Country Night this Friday against the visiting Montreal Alliance is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.

Alongside exciting basketball action, fans can enjoy a halftime musical performance by Langley-based country recording artist and BC Country Music Association (BCCMA) award winner Shawn Daniels. Boasting over 12,000 monthly Spotify listeners, his latest release "Good Time Drinking Song" has amassed over 100,000 streams and counting. Additionally, the Canadian national anthem will be sung by Canadian Country Music Award (CCMA) nominee Jojo Mason.

Known as the "Horse Capital of Canada," the Township of Langley, home of the Bandits, serves as a major hub for country life and agricultural commerce in the region. Nearly half of all farms in Metro Vancouver are located in the Township (1,103 farms total), while total farm capital accounts for $2.9 billion, totalling greater than any other municipality in Metro Vancouver.

Furthermore, the Township accounts for approximately seven per cent of the province's total horse and pony population, according to a recent Census of Agriculture.

The Vancouver Bandits provide an affordable and unique entertainment option for fans of all ages in the Metro Vancouver area. One of 10 teams in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), the Bandits deliver a thrilling entertainment experience, combining the excitement of fast-paced basketball with the chance to see some of Canada's top professional athletes.

Tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' Country Night start as low as $20 per person, with special discounts and experiences available for groups of 10 or more. Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

More information is available at TheBandits.ca, and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 16, 2026

Bandits Unveil Specialty Jerseys in Collaboration with Realtree - Vancouver Bandits

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