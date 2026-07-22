Bandits Fall Short in Road Trip Opener against Calgary

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits in action

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits in action(Vancouver Bandits)

CALGARY, AB - Tyrese Samuel's ninth double-double of the season wasn't enough as the Vancouver Bandits fell 93-86 to the Calgary Surge on Tuesday night.

Samuel poured in 20 points and 10 rebounds, but the Bandits' shooting woes were the story of the game.

"I expect it out of him, but expectations doesn't mean it will be easy. You still have to go out and do it," said Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong about Samuel's performance.

The Bandits shot just 10-32 from beyond the arc while the Surge cashed in 14 of their 26 three point opportunities.

Vancouver entered action with the second-best three point percentage in the league at 37.3%.

Brempong mentioned tonight's officiating, noting his team didn't have "control" over the game.

"It's frustrating when it's not all in (the player's) hands. There were some calls that were questionable," said Brempong.

The Bandits led by seven in the fourth quarter but watched their lead dwindle as the Surge went on a 21-7 run in the final seven minutes of the game.

Vancouver led the game in bench points (34-25) and points in the paint (44-36), led by Jarkel Joiner's 19 points. His 19.0 points per game this season lead the Bandits.

Armani Chaney led the way for Calgary with 16 points and nine assists.

Former Bandit Marlon Johnson Jr. put the final touches on the game when his three pointer was the game winner.

Next, the Bandits will travel to Winnipeg for the second and final game of the road trip on Thursday.

Brempong said his team is focused on finishing the season strong as they eye homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

"We still control our destiny," said Brempong.

The Bandits (12-8) and the Sea Bears (13-7) are currently separated by one game for first place in the Western Conference.

"We're on a hunting expedition and we've got to find and hunt down the Sea Bears."

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 22, 2026

Bandits Fall Short in Road Trip Opener against Calgary - Vancouver Bandits

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