NBA-Experienced Forward and European Champion Jarell Eddie Signs with Bandits

Published on July 15, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has signed NBA-experienced forward and former European and NBA Summer League champion Jarell Eddie for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 6-foot-7 forward hailing from Tampa, Fla., Eddie played parts of four NBA seasons for the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, totalling 34 games between 2015 to 2018. He made his NBA debut on October 6, 2014 as a member of the Atlanta Hawks' preseason roster.

In his rookie season in 2015-16, Eddie won an NBA Summer League championship with the San Antonio Spurs under Basketball Hall of Fame coach Becky Hammon. Later that regular season, he earned a roster spot with the Washington Wizards and suited up in 26 games alongside the likes of NBA All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal.

A veteran of 12 professional seasons, Eddie has built a decorated basketball career overseas. In 2019, he helped lead SIG Strasbourg to a LNB Pro A Leaders Cup championship, while he captured both a Romanian League and Romanian Cup championship with U-BT Cluj-Napoca in 2023-24, the latter competition being named MVP.

Most recently during the 2025-26 season, Eddie played for Pioneros Del Avila in Venezuela where he averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14 games played. His career includes previous stops in Spain, Turkiye, Greece, Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia.

Internationally, Eddie represented the United States at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup where he helped lead his country to a bronze medal finish.

Eddie played four seasons of university basketball at Virginia Tech University from 2010 to 2014 where he scored over 1,000 career points for the Hokies and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference's All-Academic team in his junior and senior seasons.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 15, 2026

NBA-Experienced Forward and European Champion Jarell Eddie Signs with Bandits - Vancouver Bandits

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