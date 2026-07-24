Former NBA Draft Pick Stephen Zimmerman Signs with Vancouver Bandits

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed former NBA draft selection and decorated overseas champion Stephen Zimmerman for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 7-foot centre hailing from Las Vegas, Nev., Zimmerman was selected 41st overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2016 NBA Draft and appeared in 19 games as a rookie.

With the signing, Zimmerman becomes the first-ever NBA draft selection to sign with the Bandits.

"Zimmerman brings additional size to our team and experience from the highest levels of the game around the world," said Bandits general manager Kyle Julius. "His signing is part of our strategic plan to ensure we have a strong roster to compete in the CEBL playoffs."

A veteran of 10 professional seasons, Zimmerman most recently played for Gigantes de San Francisco in the Dominican Republic during the 2025-26 season where he helped lead the club to a Dominican LNB championship. He also earned championships in the Czech Republic, guiding ERA Nymburk to both a Czech Cup and Czech NBL title in 2021. His journeyman career overseas includes previous stops in Germany, Poland, Australia, Japan, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Malaysia and China.

In addition, Zimmerman played parts of four NBA G League seasons with the Orlando Magic's affiliate (Erie Bayhawks, now Osceola Magic) in 2016-17, the Los Angeles Lakers' affiliate (South Bay Lakers) in 2017-18, the New York Knicks' affiliate (Westchester Knicks) in 2018-19, and San Antonio Spurs' affiliate (Austin Spurs) in 2022-23.

Internationally, Zimmerman represents the United States. He competed for his country at the senior level at the 2022 FIBA AmeriCup and 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, and won a gold medal at the 2014 FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2014.

Before playing professionally, Zimmerman played one season of NCAA DI basketball for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). As a freshman, he started 24 of 26 games played and averaged 26.2 minutes, 10.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocked shots per game while shooting .477 per cent from the field.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 24, 2026

Former NBA Draft Pick Stephen Zimmerman Signs with Vancouver Bandits - Vancouver Bandits

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