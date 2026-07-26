Bandits Pick up Win over Saskatoon, Secure Playoff Home Court Advantage

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits and Saskatoon Mamba on game night

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits and Saskatoon Mamba on game night(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - Five players were in double figures as the Vancouver Bandits defeated the Saskatoon Mamba 104-97 on Saturday night.

The Bandits led for the entirety of the game, leading by as many as 17 points. Vancouver now sits atop of the Western Conference at 14-8, topping the Winnipeg Sea Bears (13-9).

This win also secured home court advantage in the playoffs for the Bandits, who will officially begin the postseason on Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Tevin Brown led the Bandits in scoring with 23 points and seven three pointers made.

"My teammates did a good job of getting me open," said Brown.

"They just let me play my game. (We) play a fast-paced offence and that's where I thrive."

James Karnik followed with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Bandits jumped out to an early 31-15 lead as Brown scored 11 of his 23 points in the first quarter.

The Mamba went on a 29-21 run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 52-44 by halftime.

Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong applauded his team for their resilience in the wire-to-wire win, even as the lead dwindled.

"They might fight back but (we) still have to stay aggressive," said Brempong.

"Credit to Saskatoon. They made their run, but I'm more proud of the team and the resilience they've shown during the last handful of games."

All 11 players who played tonight recorded a made basket. Former NBA draft pick Stephen Zimmerman made his Bandits debut, recording two points and four rebounds in just three minutes of action.

"It's going to take everybody. Whether you come off the bench, I don't care. Be strong enough that you affect the game and you impact winning," said Brempong.

Brempong said the Bandits are still bought into the mentality of being "on the hunt", despite being first in the Western Conference.

Brempong also said they can't take their recent success for granted.

"Don't let it lull you to sleep. You still have to stay sharp," he said.

A layup from Shamar Givance won the game for the Bandits in target time. He finished with nine points and eight assists.

Next, the Bandits will head on the road for a matchup with the Montreal Alliance on Tuesday, before wrapping up the season at home on Sunday, August 2 against the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 26, 2026

Bandits Pick up Win over Saskatoon, Secure Playoff Home Court Advantage - Vancouver Bandits

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