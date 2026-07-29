Bandits Fall to Montreal on Final Road Game of Regular Season

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits center Stephen Zimmerman (right) and guard Lloyd Pandi

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits center Stephen Zimmerman (right) and guard Lloyd Pandi(Vancouver Bandits)

MONTREAL, QC - A season-high 25 points from Shamar Givance wasn't enough as the Vancouver Bandits came up short in the final road game of the season.

The Montreal Alliance defeated the Bandits 87-82 on Tuesday night, a game where three Bandits recorded their highest point totals of the season.

Along with his 25 points, Givance also added eight rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes of action.

"He was the definition of a warrior tonight," said Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong.

Givance, who came off the bench, took a bulk of the guard minutes after leading scorer Jarkel Joiner exited the game in the first half.

"He picked up 94 feet and he went over every screen. It's commendable. That's why we brought Shamar here for the effort he gives," said Brempong.

Stephen Zimmerman in just his second game with Vancouver recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

Jarrell Eddie scored a season-high 17 points and notched his first double-double of the season with 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

"Certain guys were thrust into positions they're not normally in and that's growth," said Brempong.

Both teams struggled offensively, particularly outside the paint, but what they lacked in offence was made up by their defence. The Bandits shot 9-33 from beyond the arc, and the Alliance cashed in on just 11 of the 32 three point opportunities.

The Bandits recorded seven blocks and six steals, while the Alliance recorded four blocks and six steals.

Montreal native Tyrese Samuel recorded 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He played just 22 minutes after picking up two early fouls in the first quarter. No Canadian player has scored more points than Tyrese Samuel's 358 points this season.

Neither team separated themselves as the game stayed close for all four quarters. The largest lead of the game was eight, which belonged to Montreal.

Vancouver exploded in the third quarter and outscored Montreal 27-17, yet their scoring wouldn't translate to the fourth quarter. The Bandits offence lacked consistency all night, scoring just 16 points in the final frame.

Quincy Guerrier led the Alliance with 26 points and seven rebounds.

The Bandits will head home for the final game of the regular season against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The Bandits (14-9) currently sit top of the Western Conference while the Sea Bears (13-10) sit in second place.

"The mission is still the same."

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 28, 2026

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