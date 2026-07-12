Bandits End Road Trip with a Win against Edmonton

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







Edmonton, BC - Mychal Mulder caught fire on Saturday night in Edmonton, drilling six three pointers to lead the Vancouver Bandits to victory.

The Bandits defeated the Edmonton Stingers 112-98 in the final game of a three-game road trip.

"We knew what had to be done," said Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong.

"Winning isn't easy. We had to run, play defence and be tough. [Our] will was ready to do that."

Mulder only played a combined six minutes over the last two games but put up a season-high 25 points and went six-for-nine from downtown in just 16 minutes of play.

"Part of being a pro is staying ready. Whenever your number is called you've got to be ready to answer the call," said Mulder.

Vancouver entered action looking to win the road trip, defeating Saskatoon on Tuesday while losing to Calgary on Thursday.

The Bandits controlled just about every aspect of tonight's game, including a dominating 52 bench points, led by Mulder.

Brempong spoke earlier about wanting an identity of playing fast as the Bandits won the fastbreak points battle 30-21.

The Bandits outscored the Stingers in every quarter and jumped out to a lead as large as 31 points.

Brempong said tonight's performance was evidence of the Bandits' "next man up" mentality.

"We're always going to be encouraging our guys even when they're struggling to keep with the process," he said.

Mulder wasn't the only Bandit to put up a season-high in points tonight.

Shamar Givance scored 20 points along with six assists. He is averaging 6.6 points and 2.8 assists this season. Givance knocked down two clutch free throws in target time to secure the win.

"It was a great team win. It was really a credit to everyone," said Mulder.

Five players had 10+ points tonight, including 20 points from Tevin Brown, the fourth time he's hit that mark this season.

Tyrese Samuel finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Jarkel Joiner followed with 13 points and six assists.

"It's good to end with a win. We're bringing some momentum back home and we've got a lot of big games coming up," said Mulder.

The Bandits will travel back home to take on the Montreal Alliance on Friday at Envision Financial Court Langley Events Centre at 7 p.m for Country Night. Tickets can be purchased at thebandits.ca.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 11, 2026

Bandits End Road Trip with a Win against Edmonton - Vancouver Bandits

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