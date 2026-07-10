Bandits Come up Short on the Road against Calgary

Published on July 10, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits guard Tevin Brown drives to the hoop

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits guard Tevin Brown drives to the hoop(Vancouver Bandits)

CALGARY, AB - The Vancouver Bandits fell to the Calgary Surge 95-80 on Thursday night, despite 21 points from Tevin Brown.

The third of four meetings between the Western Conference rivals this season, the game was played at the Saddledome as part of the club's annual Calgary Stampede game.

Not much went right for the Bandits as they were outmatched in almost every major category in Calgary.

"We did [good] things in stints. We just didn't do it consistently," said Bandits head coach Ransford Brempong.

Alongside his 21 points, Brown recorded five threes made and five rebounds.

The Bandits trailed for most of the game, briefly leading by five in the first quarter.

"It's going to take discipline [to win]. [We] have to do it during every possession," said Brempong.

Calgary's David Joplin led his team in scoring with 19 points. Four Surge players were in double digit scoring.

The Bandits' 80 points was the second-lowest point total of the season.

Not all was bad for Vancouver as rookie Dominic Parolin poured in another impactful performance

"He's been a bright spot. He makes a big impactful when he's on the court," said Brempong about Parolin's play.

Parolin finished with 17 points, two blocks and five rebounds.

The Bandits were once again without several key players during Thursday's loss.

Miller Kopp will be competing in the NBA Summer League with the Houston Rockets, and reigning Canadian Elite Basketball League Most Valuable Player Mitch Creek is playing for Australia during FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

The road trip ends on Saturday when the Bandits take on the Edmonton Stingers at 6 p.m. at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 10, 2026

Bandits Come up Short on the Road against Calgary - Vancouver Bandits

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