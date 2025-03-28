Bandits Re-Sign Notice for Third Straight Season

March 28, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has re-signed veteran guard Duane Notice for his third consecutive Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season with BC's professional basketball team.

"Duane has been the heart and soul of our team for the past two years. He understands how to win in this league," Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius said. "He is a highly underrated Canadian and truly leads by example, enhancing our team culture and making everyone around him better."

A 6-foot-3 guard hailing from Toronto, Ont., Notice appeared in all 20 regular season games in 2024 where he averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 28.0 minutes per game.

The 30-year-old guard has become a fan favourite in Vancouver for his hard-nosed style of play, finishing in double figure scoring five times in 2024 which included a season-high 19 points against Winnipeg on June 19. He is also tied for second all-time in target score winners by Bandits players, notching the game-winning basket on July 1 against Niagara.

Suiting up in 43 games in both regular season and playoff action, Notice ranks second in all-time games played in franchise history logging 1145 minutes, 267 points, 80 rebounds and 58 assists overall dating back to 2023.

"They say the third time's the charm and I'm elated to run it back with the Bandits," said Notice. "Vancouver has become a second home for me. I feed off the support from the best fans in CEBL, which are the amazing people of the BC community. New year, same goal. We're trying to bring the chip to the West Coast."

During his CEBL off-seasons, Notice has been playing for the Sudbury Five of the Basketball Super League where he has appeared in 89 games dating back to 2022. During the 2024-25 season, he has been averaging 17.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 24.0 minutes through 28 games played.

Notice has previous CEBL experience with the Brampton Honey Badgers (formerly known as Hamilton) in 2019 and 2020. Across two seasons with the Honey Badgers, Notice averaged 29.7 minutes, 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Prior to the Honey Badgers, Notice spent two seasons with the Toronto Raptors' NBA G League affiliate, the Raptors 905, appearing in 80 games between 2018-2020. In 2018-19 with the 905, Notice averaged 10 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game on 38.5 per cent shooting from three-point range.

Internationally, Notice has represented Team Canada at six different tournaments and has played a combined total of 30 games throughout his career for both the junior men's and senior men's national teams.

Over a five-year university career, Notice starred at the University of South Carolina where he is the school's all-time leader in games played with 138. He was named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year during the 2015-16 season and helped lead the Gamecocks to an appearance in the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2017.

