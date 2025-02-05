Bandits Looking Dominant with Undefeated Record

February 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Grammys are over, it's Super Bowl week, six more weeks of winter, and the Bandits are 6-0.

It's not a bad start for one-third of the NLL season completed. But after this last bye week, things will change dramatically for the back-to-back champs.

12 games, seven on the road, and two back-to-back game weekends.

"We are going to test our depth as the toughest part of our schedule is coming up," said Bandits head coach John Tavares.

"It's a tough league, and I'm glad we are at the top."

What a wonderful weekend! The Sabres won Friday and Sunday, and the Bandits won the center of the plate in front of 18,459 citizens of Banditland braving 14-degree temperatures to watch a very entertaining 16-10 win over the FireWolves.

And to do it on the club's 11th Tucker Out Lymphoma Night was extra special.

"We attack by committee. Dhane and Josh are great. When you have Nanticoke, Cloutier, Buchanan, Fraser, and MacKay, they don't know who to cover. If we can continue to attack by committee, we will be tough to stop on offense," said Tavares.

Like the last six games, everyone had a chance to eat with great playmaking and goal-scoring. Yet, there is more work to be done.

"We want to improve each game. We want to dictate out there. There are so many talented teams in this league who try different things on us, so it's essential to stick with our game plan, make them change things on us, and put pressure on them," said Dhane Smith, who recorded his fourth ten points plus performance last Saturday night.

"We've done a great job at that. It's a team effort."

Despite all the bye weeks, the Bandits have endured, they haven't lost a step, but it's been hard keeping the beat.

"It's frustrating, for sure. It's hard to get in a rhythm. It doesn't feel like we are 6-0, and in the last two games, we've been mad at ourselves even though we won. We want to continue the success we've been having. It's tough, but obviously, we are doing something right," said Smith.

Smith emphasized the committee game plan and that he is compelled to set his other teammates up because of how hard they work, which goes unnoticed most of the time. "When we score like that, it's just so fun."

"It's a cool feeling, for sure," said Josh Byrne, who went 5+5 in the game. "We are extremely talented in all parts of our team. You look at Vno, the best ever; our defense is unreal. Our offense is insanely talented on top of that. Any one of our guys could be number one on the other teams.

"A lot of guys don't get recognized enough."

One of the many is Nick Weiss. Now into his 11th season, 10th with the Bandits, the sparkplug has experienced the highs and lows with this team, including the three devastating playoff final losses.

Hitting a milestone of 150 NLL games Saturday night, Weiss is on a seven-game point-scoring steak, including 12 of his last 13 games (last season, playoffs, and this season), scooped up 48 loosies, 10 caused turnovers, and soaked five shots.

Byrne is grateful to play alongside Smith and recognizes his uncanny strengths, especially passing.

"When you have, in my eyes, the best passer in the world on your team, you're going to get looks. He is super accurate in where he puts the ball.

"He does everything in practice, such as when we're shooting, and focuses on getting the ball right on your ear or where you're putting your stick. Not a lot of guys can do that."

Not many teams in the NLL are doing what the Bandits have done, including winning 15 straight games (last season, playoffs, and this season). They are +39 in goals for and goals against - a reflection of a remarkable team.

"12 games in 10 weeks, and then going into the playoffs, it will not be easy. We'll see what we're made of," said Smith.

There are four games this weekend in the NLL, including San Diego Saturday night visiting the Rock, the Bandit's next two opponents.

It's a 90-mile drive to the Paramount Fine Food Centre in Mississauga, or you can watch the game on ESPN+ or TSN+.

