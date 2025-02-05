Player Transactions
February 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release
The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.
The Toronto Rock have released Aaron Woods from the Practice Player List.
