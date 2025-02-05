Player Transactions

February 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Nonkon Thompson on the Evaluation List from Physically Unable to Perform List.

The Toronto Rock have released Aaron Woods from the Practice Player List.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.