Banana Ball Coming to Wolff Stadium in 2025

October 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Nelson Wolff Stadium will host Banana Ball on Friday, September 12th and Saturday, September 13th of 2025. This was announced during the Banana Ball World Tour City Draft Thursday night. The Texas Tailgaters will square off against the Party Animals.

The headlining team is the Texas Tailgaters. The team is a new Banana Ball team set to make their debut in 2025.

*******

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. The 2025 season will be the 123rd professional season for the San Antonio Missions. The 2025 schedule is out now! Call 210-675-PARK to discuss pricing for season tickets, group tickets and hospitality packages. The Missions Box Office is cashless, and fans can purchase tickets using credit cards. For more information, call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.