Home Game Times Announced for 2025 Season

October 3, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce start times for all home games at Arvest Ballpark during the 2025 season beginning with Opening Night, which will start at 7:05 p.m. as the Naturals host Frisco (Double-A Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, April 8th, 2025.

A printable PDF of the 2025 regular season schedule is available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown that will detail all opponents and home game times.

Game Times

The Naturals will use a standard start time of 7:05 p.m. for most Tuesday through Friday home games while weekend games will typically start at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.

There are some dates when the standard start times will not apply as the Naturals will play at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 10th; 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 25th; 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 7th; 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 5th; and at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 13th.

The only other exceptions to the start times listed above will be for our Education Day Games on Tuesday, May 6th and Tuesday, May 20th as both games will begin at 11:05 a.m. at Arvest Ballpark.

The complete 2025 home schedule is attached. All game dates and times are subject to change.

Stay tuned for our 2025 promotional schedule while discounted season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, and family packs are on sale for the 2025 season of Naturals baseball. Those interested can visit www.nwanaturals.com, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or call (479) 927-4900 for details.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from October 3, 2024

Home Game Times Announced for 2025 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.