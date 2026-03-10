Baltimore Blast Win 7th Straight vs Sockers!: Wille B Joins MASL Monday

Published on March 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On this week's episode of MASL Monday, the Baltimore Blast dramatically defeated the San Diego Sockers. The squad marched into Frontwave Arena and rallied to defeat the Sockers for their 7th win in a row. Alex and Phil do a deep dive into their victory. Plus, Milwaukee Wave goalkeeper William Banahene joins the show! Willie B brings his charismatic personality to the show to review the Wave season. The Empire Strykers saved their season in St. Louis with an overtime win, and finally, is there something wrong with the Kansas City Comets? All on this week's MASL Monday!ÃÂ







