Baltimore Blast vs. Utica City FC - 12.31.25 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast YouTube Video
In his 2025/26 debut, Nico Williams led the way with two goals as the Baltimore Blast took down their East Coast rival, Utica City FC, by a 5-2 score on the road
From the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY
