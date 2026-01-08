Baltimore Blast vs. Utica City FC - 12.31.25 - MASL Highlights

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

In his 2025/26 debut, Nico Williams led the way with two goals as the Baltimore Blast took down their East Coast rival, Utica City FC, by a 5-2 score on the road

From the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY







