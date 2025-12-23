Baltimore Blast vs. Milwaukee Wave - December 19th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025/26

Published on December 22, 2025

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







In a matchup of two classic MASL franchises, Alex Sanchez led the way with four goals, including the GWG in overtime, to secure a 7-6 win for the Milwaukee Wave over the Baltimore Blast

Live from UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 22, 2025

