Baltimore Blast vs. Milwaukee Wave - December 19th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025/26
Published on December 22, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast YouTube Video
In a matchup of two classic MASL franchises, Alex Sanchez led the way with four goals, including the GWG in overtime, to secure a 7-6 win for the Milwaukee Wave over the Baltimore Blast
Live from UW-Panther Arena in Milwaukee, WI
