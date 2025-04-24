Bagged the Match Winner: USL League One Goal of the Week: Week 7 Winner
April 24, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Chattanooga Red Wolves SC YouTube Video
Check out the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from April 24, 2025
- USL Spokane and Eastern Washington University Unite to Empower the Next Generation of Sports Professionals - Spokane Velocity FC
- Spokane Velocity FC to Compete in USL 2025 Jägermeister Cup: What You Need to Know - Spokane Velocity FC
- Charlotte Independence Add Experienced Nigerian Ogenyi Onazi to Roster - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Stories
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Secure First League Win of the Season with 1-0 Victory over Greenville
- Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Triumphs over Las Vegas Lights FC in U.S. Open Cup Thriller
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Announce the Appointment of a New Board Member
- Chattanooga Red Wolves Set for Electrifying Home Opener at CHI Memorial Stadium
- Red Wolves Triumph in Historic Chattanooga Derby, Advance in U.S. Open Cup