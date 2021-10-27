Back by Popular Demand "Work from Home Plate" Now Available at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights are pleased to once again welcome fans out to Truist Field to "Work from Home Plate" in one of the team's luxury suites!

STARTS NOVEMBER 1st

Beginning on Monday, November 1st, fans can spend the work day or entire work week in a luxury suite at Truist Field. Pricing for a private suite is $120 per day or $500 per week. Each suite will feature WiFi and a TV, as well as one of the best views of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. Suites can be booked for Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each suite can accommodate up to four people in a group. Larger suites, which can hold five to eight people, are also available upon request.

FOOD & DRINKS AVAILABLE

As part of this initiative, the Knights are once again partnering with Canteen to provide "Work from Home Plate" participants the option of adding food or drinks (hot and cold beverages) to their work day. Canteen is an on-demand retail and food service company that provides market, dining, vending, coffee and more solutions nationwide.

BOOK YOUR SUITE TODAY

For more details, or to book your session today, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. Fans are encouraged to reserve their suite 48 hours in advance.

