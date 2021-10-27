Former Bat Duvall Homers in World Series

October 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







HOUSTON - Former Louisville Bats slugger Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer in Game 1 of the World Series to help power the Atlanta Braves to a 6-2 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Duvall, who belted four homers in 25 games with the Bats during the 2015 season, crushed a 1-0 offering from Framber Valdez over the short porch in left field in the top of the third inning. The homer buffered Atlanta's lead to 5-0 and officially chased Valdez from the contest after the lefty tossed just 2.0 innings with five runs and eight hits.

Duvall's rocket left the bat with an exit velocity of 111.7 MPH, which was the second hardest hit ball from any batter in Game 1 of the World Series. The slugger's homer trailed only a blistering double from Austin Riley that logged an exit velocity of 115.8 MPH in the top of the first. Duvall's two-run shot ultimately landed in the left-field seats with a projected distance of 387 feet.

Along with his four home runs for the Bats during the 2015 season, Duvall also returned to Louisville Slugger Field with Gwinnett in 2019 and launched the longest home run ever at the Bats' home ballpark. His homer exited the ballpark and traveled a projected 490 feet, which tied Rob Stratton's 490-foot homer in 2006 for the longest long ball hit at Louisville Slugger Field.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from October 27, 2021

Former Bat Duvall Homers in World Series - Louisville Bats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.