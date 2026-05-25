Azzi Fudd Drops 24 PTS & Six Triples in Career Night vs. Liberty
Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
Fudd finished with 24 PTS (career-high), 6 3PM, 3 STL and 2 BLK in the Dallas Wings win over the Liberty.
Her 17 points in the third quarter tied for the second-most points scored by a rookie in any quarter in WNBA history, while her six made threes tied a career high and were the second-most by a rookie in a game in league history.
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026
- Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.24.26 - Seattle Storm
- Ionescu Debuts in Liberty Loss - New York Liberty
- Wings Earn Big Win at New York - Dallas Wings
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 82, Phoenix Mercury 80 - Atlanta Dream
- Dream Stages Second-Half Comeback to Down Mercury - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.