Azzi Fudd Drops 24 PTS & Six Triples in Career Night vs. Liberty

Published on May 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Fudd finished with 24 PTS (career-high), 6 3PM, 3 STL and 2 BLK in the Dallas Wings win over the Liberty.

Her 17 points in the third quarter tied for the second-most points scored by a rookie in any quarter in WNBA history, while her six made threes tied a career high and were the second-most by a rookie in a game in league history.

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.