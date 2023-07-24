Axmen Complete Sweep of WhistlePigs Behind Burkitt's Gem

PRINCETON, W.V. - Ahead of the All-Star break, the Axmen completed the weekend sweep of the Princeton WhistlePigs with a 3-1 win on Sunday at Hunnicutt Field. The Axmen got a gem from starter Maddox Burkitt who struck out eleven of the sixteen WhistlePigs he faced.

Kingsport (20-21) gave Burkitt a lead to work with as the red-hot Tanner Kilgore plated Deniel Ortiz and Ricky Reeth with a single in the second.

Burkitt fanned the first six batters he saw in the order, before allowing his first baserunner to the Princeton catcher Fabian Amaro with a walk. He then struck out three of the next four batters to pick up strikeouts seven, eight and nine. Burkitt picked up his final two strikeouts in the fourth.

All told, Burkitt worked four innings, allowing just two hits and one walk, with the eleven strikeouts, the most strikeouts in a single game by any Axmen pitcher this season.

Kingsport added another run in the fifth as Mayes White worked himself on board, stole second and scored on an extended wild pitch.

Princeton (17-22) picked up their first run in the sixth as AJ Solomon plated Spencer Bartel with a sacrifice fly off Kingsport reliever Tyler Muscar. That would be Princeton's only offense in the game.

Muscar and Will Shelton each picked up two strikeouts in the game, giving Kingsport pitching fifteen strikeouts on the day. Muscar was given the win out of the pen, while Shelton picked up his first save of the year.

For Princeton, Coy Martin was hit with his second loss of the year.

With the win, Kingsport overtakes the Elizabethton River Riders for second place in the Appy League West Division.

Monday and Tuesday is the Appalachian League All-Star break, which Kingsport will host. The Axmen return to action on Wednesday as they travel to take on the Bristol State Liners. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

