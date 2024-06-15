Aviators Split Two-Game Series with LumberKings

CLINTON, Iowa - In a high-scoring affair, the Clinton LumberKings (8-5) fell to the Lafayette Aviators (7-8) 14-9 on Friday night at NelsonCorp Field. The game saw multiple lead changes and plenty of offensive fireworks, aside from the post-game fireworks from both teams.

The Aviators struck first in the top of the 1st inning when Mikey Scott singled to center field, bringing home Grant Miller for a 1-0 lead. However, the LumberKings quickly responded in the bottom half. RJ Sherwood's single to center field scored Chase Womack and Bryan Belo, putting Clinton up 2-1. A wild pitch allowed Gage Franck to advance to third and Sherwood to score, making it 3-1 LumberKings.

Lafayette narrowed the gap in the 2nd inning when Shane Lewis hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Nate Bingman. Josiah Miller then delivered a huge blow with a grand slam to left field, bringing home Scott, Grant Miller, and Frederick Ragsdale III, putting the Aviators ahead 6-3.

Clinton added a run in the 3rd inning on a Sherwood's double, scoring Womack to cut the lead to 6-4. However, Lafayette extended their lead in the 4th inning with three more runs. Scott singled home Miller, Tucker Platt doubled in Scott, and Karson Kennedy's sacrifice fly scored Josiah Miller, pushing the score to 9-4.

The LumberKings mounted a comeback in the 6th inning. Belo's single to center field brought home Ian Dittmer and Ben Swails, and Womack's single scored Jalen Martinez and Belo, narrowing the Aviators' lead to 9-8.

In the 8th inning, Lafayette's Kennedy doubled to right field, scoring Platt, and Miller's single to center field brought home Cal Wipf and Kennedy, extending their lead to 12-8. The Aviators added two more insurance runs in the 9th on Nate Bingman's single, scoring Kennedy and Platt.

Clinton managed one more run in the bottom of the 9th when Sherwood advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third, and then scored on the catcher's throwing error, making the final score 14-9 in favor of Lafayette.

Pitching for the LumberKings, Drew Duckhorn (0-1) struggled, allowing six earned runs in 1.1 innings. Jack Turgasen and Jai Jensen provided some relief, with Jensen holding Lafayette scoreless over 1.2 innings. Jake Weissenberger also contributed, with Weissenberger closing out the game despite allowing five runs.

On the Aviators' side, Ty Bradle (1-1) picked up the win despite giving up four runs in 3.1 innings.

The LumberKings will look to bounce back in their next matchup as they aim to tighten up their pitching and capitalize on their offensive strengths.

The LumberKings hit the road for a one-game series against the Bees on Saturday, June 15 before the Bees come to NelsonCorp Field on the following day, Monday, June 16 for Copa Day. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

