Aviators INF/OF Logan Davidson Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 26 - September 1)

September 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that infielder/outfielder Logan Davidson was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 26 - September 1). Davidson is the fifth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024! He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5), outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23), infielder Jordan Díaz (July 29 - August 4) and INF/OF Ryan Noda (August 12-18).

The infielder/outfielder appeared in five games against Sacramento at Sutter Health Park (August 27 - September 1) and batted .524 (11-for-21) with two doubles, triple, two home runs and 5 RBI. He became the 11th player in Las Vegas franchise history to hit for the cycle. He recorded a 5-for-5 performance (two singles, double, triple, three-run home run, 11 total bases) against the River Cats on August 30. The last Las Vegas player to hit for the cycle was outfielder Cody Thomas on opening day at Reno on March 31, 2023. He was also 2-for-3, double, run scored (August 27) and 3-for-5, RBI (September 1).

On the season, he has appeared in 72 games for Las Vegas and is batting .296 (75-for-253) with 17 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 30 RBI. He has recorded 20 multiple-hit games (12 two-hit games; 7 three-hit games; 1 five-hit games).

Davidson has played professionally in the Oakland Athletics organization for five seasons. He was selected by Oakland in the first round (29th overall) of June 2019 First-Year Player Draft. He attended Clemson University in South Carolina of the Atlantic Coast Conference for three seasons (2017-19). He has played with the Aviators for the past two seasons (2023-24).

The Aviators, 27-29 in the second half and 64-67 overall, will host the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 World Series Champion Texas Rangers, in a six-game homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, September 3-8.

