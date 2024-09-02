Blubaugh Ties Career-High Nine Strikeouts as Part of 6-5 Sugar Land Win

SUGAR LAND, TX - In the final game of a two-week homestand, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (82-49, 33-23) secured the 6-5 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (61-70, 29-28) as they held onto a one-run lead at Constellation Field on Sunday night. [?Folder icon] Highlights of tonight's game can be found here.

The Space Cowboys were the first to attack in the opening frame, when Grae Kessinger led off the game with a double. Trey Cabbage snuck a single just past the diving second baseman to send Kessinger home and put up the first run of the night. After a sacrifice bunt from Pedro León moved Cabbage to second, Jacob Melton mashed a double into the right-center gap to score Cabbage and make it 2-0 Space Cowboys.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (W, 11-3) struck out five through the first two innings but found some trouble in the third after a walk and a throwing error put two on. Cole Tucker dropped a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position, and Willie Calhoun sent a 2-1 pitch over the fence in right field for a three-run bomb, putting Salt Lake up 3-2.

Down one in the bottom of the third with a runner on first, León pummeled a cutter from RHP Travis MacGregor (L, 0-6) 107.9 miles-per-hour off the bat to left field for a two-run homer, vaulting the Space Cowboys ahead at 4-3. The next frame, Quincy Hamilton reached on a walk and a single from Tommy Sacco Jr. moved Hamilton to third. Sacco Jr. stole second to put runners on second and third for Cabbage, who sliced a double to left field, scoring both runs and extending Sugar Land's lead to 6-3.

With nine strikeouts on 83 pitches, Blubaugh's night ended with one out in the sixth after a solid performance. He was replaced by RHP Seth Martinez (H, 3), who took over for the final two outs of the inning, allowing just one hit. In the top of the seventh, LHP Bryan King (H, 12) made his first appearance for Sugar Land since June 18 after a stint with the Houston Astros. The lefty saw the bases load up on a single, a bunt and a hit-by-pitch. A force out at home was the first out, but Tucker hit a single that drove in two, bringing Salt Lake within one. King then induced a double play to limit the damage and keep Sugar Land's advantage at 6-5.

RHP Luis Contreras (H, 12) pitched a scoreless eighth with a strikeout, and RHP Wander Suero (S, 31) came in for the ninth to close the game out for Sugar Land's seventh win in the past eight games. The righty induced a groundout and struck out two to end the contest and earn his 31st save, now two shy of tying the Pacific Coast League single-season record.

The Space Cowboys travel to Oklahoma City to start a six-game set on Tuesday night. Both teams have not named a starter yet. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

