Aviators Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 22 at Noon Via Aviatorslv.com

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on Wednesday, February 22 at noon on aviatorslv.com and at Las Vegas Ballpark® Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS: Beginning on Wednesday, February 22, box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through aviatorslv.com

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

The 2023 Aviators promotions schedule will be announced soon. The traditional "Fireworks Extravaganza" will be presented on Monday, July 3 against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, will open their 40th Anniversary season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Northern Nevada on Friday, March 31. The 2023 home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led the PCL in 2022 home attendance with a total of 518,221 for an average of 6,910 in 75 dates which included 11 sellouts.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

