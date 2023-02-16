Reno Aces Announce Phase One of Multi-Year Renovation Plan of Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have announced the first significant renovation plan in Greater Nevada Field's history with a multi-year, multi-million-dollar transformation for the 14-year-old ballpark today.

Working with 505 Design, the Aces have set into motion phase one of its three-year facility makeover, which will touch every facet of the ballpark, from increasing the fan experience to continuing to keep the facility within MLB compliance with the team's PDL.

"Our ownership team continues to substantially reinvest to maintain Greater Nevada Field as one of the premier facilities in the country," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We take pride that our ballpark is a jewel for the city of Reno and Northern Nevada, and these renovations will ensure that when fans come to an event here, they enjoy a world-class experience long into the future."

Phase one of the renovations will include the following areas of Greater Nevada Field.

Home Clubhouse Renovations

The Reno Aces ballplayers will enjoy an upgraded clubhouse, which includes converting the original visitor's clubhouse into an upgraded player's lounge with relaxation spaces that incorporate big-screen televisions and a new food service area. A female staff locker room will be created by modifying the original visitor's coaches and manager's offices to comply with MLB PDL guidelines.

The Club Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field

Greater Nevada Field's most extensive offseason renovation will be at the former Bugsy's Club. Fans will enjoy a brand-new and revitalized premium experience featuring the reconfiguration of the club with additional seating and giant windows facing downtown Reno!

Jack Daniels & Coke and Jack Daniels & Coke Zero Double Play Deck

Fans will have the chance to enjoy a brand-new concourse suite at Greater Nevada Field. A new private group area for 40-50 people with food service will be located right on the concourse along the first-base line at section 106, which will offer the closest views of any of the group areas.

High Noon Home Bar

The right-field berm area at Greater Nevada Field will have a new landmark as the existing bar space will enjoy a reimagined experience with a reimagined space highlighting the laid-back attitude of a summer day at the ballpark, which will include a new wooden trellis and fan system to keep the Aces fans cool throughout the season.

Suite-Level Renovations

Fans who experience the suite level during Reno Aces home games will have a refreshed hallway experience that includes three art galleries that each tell a story about the ballpark; 1. The Aces Baseball team, 2. The Fans, and 3. The Ballpark, with unique features of it.

Home Plate/Suite 9

Replacing the home broadcasting booth behind home plate on the suite level is the return of Suite 9 with an upgraded and premium private suite for fans to enjoy throughout the season. Suite 9 will have upgraded and premium amenities with the best ballpark views for every home game.

Broadcast Booth Renovations

Reno Aces broadcasts will return to the concourse level as the home broadcast booth will feature a renovated and expanded broadcasting space that will now be double the size of its original booth. It will also feature state-of-the-art broadcasting technology, including a chromakey backdrop for television broadcasts throughout the season.

Most of these renovations will be completed by Opening Day on March 31st, but a few projects will be finished throughout the 2023 season. Additional announcements of future projects will be completed throughout the renovation process.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

