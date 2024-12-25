Austrian Defender Jake Crull Returns to Forward Madison FC for 2025 Season

December 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC is excited to announce the return of veteran defender, Jake Crull, to the squad for the 2025 Season, pending league and federation approval. Crull will once again be a key player in Forward Madison's defensive framework as the team looks to build on a strong finish in 2024. This season will mark Crull's third year with the Mingos and his experience and leadership on the pitch will be invaluable to the 2025 campaign.

"Jake has been tremendously consistent for us over the past two seasons," said Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He has great quality in possession to break lines and get forward to contribute in our attack while also providing a steady defensive presence. He is a professional who approaches the job in a great way and we are very pleased to have him back for 2025."

Crull appeared in 22 matches and started in 19 of them last season, adding to the strength of the Forward back line. His defensive skills were on full display with 52 clearances, 20 interceptions and 19 tackles won on the year. Crull's expertise in halting opposing attacks secured the Mingos a league-high 11 clean sheets in 2025.

In addition to top defensive play, Crull contributed offensively with one goal and two assists, showcasing his versatility and ability to impact the match on both ends of the pitch.

Before signing with Forward Madison FC, Jake's professional career started fresh out of college when he joined Union Omaha SC in 2020 and played for two seasons with them, making 34 appearances. In 2022, Crull joined, then fellow USL League One team, FC Tucson where he made 30 appearances. Crull finally found his way to Madison and signed with Forward in 2023.

