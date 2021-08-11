Austin Weber Returns to the Prowlers

The Prowlers are proud to announce that we have signed forward Austin Weber for the 2021-2022 season.

This will not be Weber's first time playing for the Prowlers as he had a short stint with us back in the 19-20 season in which he had a goal and an assist in eight games.

Head coach and GM Matt Graham had the following to say about Weber: "I played with Austin here for a little bit a couple of seasons ago, and he's not only a solid teammate but someone who works hard on both ends of the ice. He will add to what is shaping up to be an excellent lineup."

If you are interested in seeing Weber and the Prowlers this season, early bird tickets are still on sale until August 31st. Please contact the McMorran Box Office at (810) 985-6166 to take advantage of this offer.

Lastly, a reminder we have our Free agent camp from October 1st - October 3rd. If you think you've got what it takes to be a prowler, show us what you got. You can sign up for camp under the Free Agent Showcase tab at phprowlers.com.

