NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Austin Shanks Leads Rush to Game 2 Victory in Front of Hometown Fans

May 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Austin Shanks has been CLUTCH in the postseason.

With the season on the line, Shanksy put up 3 Goals and 5 Assists to lead the Rush to an 11-10 win over Buffalo and force Game 3.

