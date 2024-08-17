Austin Moline Commits to Colorado College

The Capitols organization congratulates defenseman Austin Moline on his commitment to play collegiate hockey at Colorado College.

Austin Moline, a 2024 Phase II draft pick by the Capitols, played last season with Shattuck St. Mary's 18U Prep team. His performance earned him to be selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2024 NHL Draft this summer in his hometown, Las Vegas. He was one of two players with Capitols ties to be selected in the draft.

Moline will join former Capitols netminder Carsen Musser in Colorado Springs.

