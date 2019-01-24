Auburn University at Montgomery to Host the University of Montevallo at Riverwalk Stadium

January 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release





Montgomery, Ala. - The Auburn Montgomery Department of Athletics and the Montgomery Biscuits are pleased to announce a partnership in which the Gulf South Conference baseball contest between AUM and Montevallo on March 3 will be played at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery.

Game time for the Sunday contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. The matchup will conclude a three-game GSC series between the Warhawks and Falcons. The first two games will be played on Saturday, March 2 from the AUM Baseball Complex, beginning at 2 p.m.

"We are incredibly grateful to the management of the Montgomery Biscuits and the City of Montgomery for extending this partnership to us," AUM Director of Athletics Jessie Rosa said. "We are always looking for opportunities to enhance the experience of our student-athletes, as well as our student body and fans. Playing at Riverwalk Stadium provides such a unique atmosphere, which will allow us to elevate the gameday experience for participants and spectators. We look forward to being part of this memorable opportunity."

"Riverwalk Stadium is a beautiful venue, and we're really excited about having the opportunity to play there," AUM Head Coach Marty Lovrich said. "It works out well for both teams, with Montevallo just being a little over an hour away. Our guys will definitely be fired up for this game, and I'm sure it will be a very memorable experience for our team, fans and everyone else involved."

Tickets for the game can be purchased at www.biscuitsbaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling the Biscuits Ticket Office at 334-323-2255. All tickets for the contest will cost $5.

In addition to a contest that will feature nearby rivals in AUM and Montevallo, the game will also have a unique connection to Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. Mayor Strange became the 56th mayor of the city of Montgomery in 2009, but also earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Montevallo and was a former student-athlete for the Falcons.

"We look forward to an exciting game matching my alma mater against my hometown team," Mayor Strange said. "Given that Linda and I met in Montevallo, lived and played there for a few years does not overpower my appreciation for our present hometown. I wish for a great game, tied at the end and ultimately called on account of darkness! We are all winners."

Home to the Double-A Southern League Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, Riverwalk Stadium opened in 2004 in downtown Montgomery. The Stadium holds a total capacity of 7,000, including general-admission lawn seating. The stadium offers 20 luxury suites, six which are built into an old train terminal. Picnic areas are also offered than can accommodate up to 4,000 fans and a children's playground area is located along the third-base line. In addition to a full complement of concession and restroom amenities, the stadium has a scoreboard with a LED screen that is capable of instant replay.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.