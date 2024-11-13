Atlético Ottawa to Part Ways with Ollie Bassett Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Season

November 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa midfielder Ollie Bassett(Atletico Ottawa)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa today confirmed midfielder Ollie Bassett will part ways with the club following the expiration of his current contract on Dec. 31, 2024.

"It's always tough to say goodbye to a player that made an impact on a club and city like Ollie did," said Carlos Gonzalez, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "Ollie will always be part of the Atleti story. We thank him for his commitment to the club during the time he was here and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Bassett was a reigning CPL Champion when he signed with Ottawa on Jan. 26, 2022, after winning the 2021 playoffs with former club Pacific FC.

His success continued in Ottawa. He was a key part of the squad that won the Canadian Premier League's regular season title in 2022, and he was named Player of the Year and Player's Player of the Year at the league's annual end-of-year awards ceremony. In 2023, Bassett finished the regular season tied with Cavalry FC's Myer Bevan for top goalscorer, winning the league's Golden Boot award. This season, Bassett broke the club's all-time appearance record in all competitions with 86, advancing past Miguel Acosta at 85.

In his final interview with the club, Bassett said he felt like now was the right time to move on and experience something new, but he would never forget the platform Atleti and the CPL provided him.

"The time has come to say goodbye to a place that I've been lucky enough to call home for the last three years," said Bassett. "The City of Ottawa and the whole Atlético organization have given me so much and I'll be forever grateful for the support of every single person since my journey started here back in 2022."

Key Moments

Ollie holds the club record for (all competitions):

Club appearances (92),

Goals (26)

Assists (12)

Atleti supporters group Capital City Supporters constructed a memorable 'OLLIEWOOD' sign and dedicated it to the player, since TD Place was the stage where Ollie performed for them.

Ollie Bassett Awards:

CPL Golden Boot (2023)

CPL Player of the Year (2022)

CPL Players' Player of the Year (2022)

CPL Shield - Regular Season Championship (2022)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from November 13, 2024

Atlético Ottawa to Part Ways with Ollie Bassett Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Season - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.