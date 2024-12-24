Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Midfielder Gabriel Antinoro

December 24, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antinoro

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antinoro(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has today announced that Canadian midfielder Gabriel Antinoro will extend his stay in the nation's capital after he signed a new three-year guaranteed contract running until the end of 2027.

Antinoro, 20, is a graduate of Major League Soccer (MLS) side CF Montréal's academy who caught the club's eye during a pre-season friendly between CF Montréal U23 and Atlético Ottawa in 2022. In two seasons with Atlético, the attacking midfielder has featured 46 times, providing three assists and scoring three goals.

"Gabriel is one of the most exciting young players in the Canadian Premier League and we are delighted he has committed his future to Atlético," said JD Ulanowski, Assistant General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "We outlined our vision for him over the next couple of seasons, clearly identifying how he will improve the team and how we will facilitate his development as a professional. He's already got a lot of experience at a young age and now is the perfect time to take another big step forward."

Antinoro logged 719 minutes for the club as a 20-year-old in 2024, which was critical to Ottawa reaching the CPL's minimum requirement of 2,000 minutes played by domestic U-21 players per club per season. He featured 22 times in all competitions, providing one goal and two assists. His play will once again count toward Ottawa's U-21 minutes tally in 2025.

"I'm really excited to commit my future to Atlético," added Antinoro. "I took my time in making this decision as I wanted it to be the correct one. The manner in which Ottawa has treated me over the past two seasons plays a big part, from the club to the fans. This is my third season and I'm excited to earn more responsibility from the new coach. Each year I have been here the team has improved and I'm hungry to make my mark and lift silverware with this club."

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 24, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Kris Twardek (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa picked Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from December 24, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Extends Contract for Midfielder Gabriel Antinoro - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.