Atlético Ottawa Drops First of Season to York United FC

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Ballou Tabla

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography) Atlético Ottawa forward Ballou Tabla(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's valiant effort in front of a record crowd was without reward, as Ontario-rivals York United recorded a narrow victory at TD Place. Amer Didić's goal wasn't enough to earn Atlético a result in their first defeat of the season as Ottawa "wasn't clinical enough in both boxes" according to Head Coach Carlos González.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of York United despite a strong performance in front of a record crowd for 2024 (6-3-1).

York took the lead through former Atlético striker Brian Wright (26').

Wright doubled the score early in the second half (49').

Amer Didić turned on a six-pence to half the deficit (69').

Precision in the boxes was the key element in the defeat, according to Head Coach Carlos González.

Atlético out-shot the visitors 21-8 with nine (9) shots on target to York's three (3), whilst hitting the woodwork through Ballou Tabla.

Ottawa had 43 touches in the opposition's box (to 7 for York), 75 final third entries (to 33) and 63% possession.

Local defender Matteo de Brienne had another strong match, on the back of his Performance of the Match against Valour FC last weekend.

De Brienne led in final third entries (22), duels (13), duels won (10), aerial duels won (4), tackles (4), tackles won (100%) and interceptions (2) as well as creating two (2) chances.

Ottawa celebrated the start of UEFA EURO 2024 at today's "Celebrate EURO" match, supported by the German Embassy Ottawa.

Bavarian Schuplatter dancers (from Ottawa) entertained fans along the concourse, as droves of supporters sported their country's colours. Click here for a selection of photos.

Atlético now heads on the road in a short week, clashing with Cavalry FC on Friday night in Calgary (KO 9pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

The next match at TD Place is on Friday, June 28 against Forge FC (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Click here for more information.

Attendance: 5,640

OTHER NEWS

Atlético Ottawa has confirmed that CEO Fernando Lopez has stepped away from his role with the club effective immediately. Click here to read more.

Fans were treated to the opportunity to meet Canadian Women's National Team star, Vanessa Gilles, as the Lyon defender attended the Atlético Ottawa match ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Atlético Ottawa alongside partners Yedoma Inc. and Gabriel's Pizza, brought live Canadian Premier League action to clients of the Caldwell Family Centre. Click here to read more.

Images from this story



Atlético Ottawa forward Ballou Tabla

(Matt Zamobnin / Freestyle Photography)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 15, 2024

Atlético Ottawa Drops First of Season to York United FC - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.