Atlético Ottawa Draws with Halifax Wanderers FC Thanks to Late Charge

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa and Alberto Zapater celebrate his game-tying goal

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa maintained their position at the top of the Canadian Premier League table (and remains undefeated in the league) following a tightly contested draw against Halifax Wanderers FC. After conceding two goals, Atleti upped the ante in the final 20 minutes with a remarkable comeback in front of a packed and loud home crowd at TD Place, as veteran Spanish midfield legend Alberto Zapater scored a headed equalizer in the 11th minute of added time.

Halifax opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a goal from Riley Ferrazzo (0-1).

Tiago Coimbra doubled the visitors lead in the 74th minute (0-2).

In the 83rd minute, Ollie Bassett reduced the deficit with an assist from Ballou Tabla (1-2).

Alberto Zapater's headed equalizer brought the score level in the dying seconds of the match (90+11'). Assisted by Dani Morer.

Spanish player Alberto Zapater scored his fourth goal of the season in (all competitions) and for the fourth time, it was a headed goal.

This was Russell-native Tyr Walker's first-ever start at TD Place.

He had already played 17 minutes in the CPL since the start of the season.

He played 71 minutes at home today.

Liberman Torres made his debut, coming on as a second-half substitute for Walker.

Ollie Bassett made the difference today as the player with the most shots on goal (6) and also the most shots on target (4).

Bassett led the team in creativity, with three (3) chances created whilst also winning 100% of his tackles (2/2).

Atleti led the match in terms of shots on target (6-4), possession (55.3%), tackles won (9-7) and aerial duels won (61.9%).

The difference widened in the second half, with Atlético Ottawa more than doubling their opponents in terms of passes completed (252-114), but also in terms of dribbles completed (42.9%-12.5%).

For the first time this season, Atlético Ottawa wore the alternate "Soccer Culture" jersey for a home match.

It was designed in collaboration with Ottawa Tourism to promote soccer in the culture.

It was the "Soccer for Everyone" match in honour of the start of International Pride Month.

Volkswagen was our official match partner as Atlético supports three local organizations (Capital Pride, MAX Ottawa and Capital Rainbow Refuge).

Atlético Ottawa will travel to Winnipeg next weekend for the match against Valour FC on Sunday, June 9, kick-off at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time zone, live on OneSoccer).

This will be the third time these teams have clashed this season (all comps) with Atlético having won the first two matches.

Atleti will be back at TD Place the following week for its match against York United on Saturday, June 15, kick-off 1pm (Eastern time zone, live on OneSoccer).

The theme of the match will be the celebration of the start of the Euro, with the presence of several ambassadors from the participating countries.

Attendance: 5,224

Over $5,000 will be donated to local organizations Capital Pride, MAX Ottawa and Capital Rainbow Refuge thanks to Atlético Ottawa's ticketing fundraiser and match partner Volkswagen Canada.

Maple Lodge Farms (MLF) made its first delivery to Caldwell Family Centre, providing enough food to feed 1,500 low-income residents through Atlético Ottawa's primary jersey initiative.

Fundraising for Special Olympics, Atlético Ottawa continued its community work taking part in Motionball - The Marathon of Sport last weekend.

Atlético Ottawa has launched a "weather guarantee," ensuring that any new fan who has had their professional soccer experience damped by the weather, can come back and experience the Beautiful Game in all its glory.

