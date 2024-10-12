Atlético Ottawa Blanks Forge FC, 2-0

October 12, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa spoiled the party ahead of Forge FC's CPL Shield celebration on Saturday, as the capital city club moved back into second place with a commanding 2-0 win over the regular season title winners at Tim Hortons Field.

The victory, Ottawa's third over Forge this season, kept them alive in the race for a top two spot and a chance to host the CPL Final.

Forge had a lot of the early possession, methodically searching for ways through a compact Atlético defensive shape. Shortly after the first 10 minutes though, things began to turn in the visitors' favour. A series of poor giveaways from Forge at the back led to a shot on target from Sam Salter, which was deflected over the net by keeper Jassem Koleilat.

On the ensuing corner, Ollie Bassett whipped in a cross to the near post, where Manny Aparicio was on hand to finish with a header, and for the first time since July 14, Forge trailed at Tim Hortons Field. Aparicio's marker was Ottawa's 11th headed goal of the year, which sets a new CPL record (overtaking Pacific's 10 in 2019).

Ottawa came close to doubling their lead just a couple of minutes later, as a long cross in from the right flank found Aparicio at the far post, but the Atleti midfielder was off balance and couldn't redirect the ball into the goal, sending it wide instead.

It took them a little longer, but the visitors did still find their second goal before halftime. In the 35th minute, Matteo de Brienne played in a cross that Amer Didic managed to direct toward goal. Koleilat got down quickly to save the initial attempt, but Salter was on hand to pick up the rebound and bury it in the open goal from a yard out.

With his side down two goals at halftime, Forge coach Bobby Smyrniotis did not hesitate to make a change. He brought experienced international striker Victor Klonaridis out at the break, replacing him with former Simcoe County Rovers attacker Orlendis Benítez.

Life got even harder for Forge with about 20 to play, as Alessandro Hojabrpour was shown a second yellow card for shoving an Ottawa player after a whistle. The hosts thus went down to 10 men, as they searched for a way back into the match with time running thin.

Lineups

Forge FC: Koleilat; Duncan, Achinioti-Jönsson, Owolabi-Belewu, Parra (Samuel 64 ¬Â²); Hojabrpour, Jensen (Kane 78 ¬Â²), Bekker (Schiavoni 78 ¬Â²); Ampomah, Klonaridis (Benítez 46 ¬Â²), Choinière (Hamilton 64 ¬Â²)

Atlético Ottawa: Ingham; Roy (Morer 63 ¬Â²), Del Amo, Didic, Singh, De Brienne; Bassett, Sissoko, Aparicio; Salter (Iliadis 81 ¬Â²), Tabla (Del Campo 64 ¬Â²)

Goals

14 ¬Â² - Manny Aparicio (Atlético Ottawa)

35 ¬Â² - Samuel Salter (Atlético Ottawa)

Discipline

39 ¬Â² - Yellow: Alessandro Hojabrpour (Forge FC)

41 ¬Â² - Yellow: Daniel Parra (Forge FC)

43 ¬Â² - Yellow: Luke Singh (Atlético Ottawa)

54 ¬Â² - Yellow: Matteo de Brienne (Atlético Ottawa)

70 ¬Â² - 2nd Yellow: Alessandro Hojabrpour (Forge FC)

73 ¬Â² - Yellow: Nana Ampomah (Forge FC)

