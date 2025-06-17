Atletico Ottawa Are on at the Top of the Canadian Premier League Table!
June 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
League leaders Atlético Ottawa put up another dominant attacking display at home this weekend
Charlie O'Connor-Clarke dove into that and more on this week's CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen: https://youtu.be/jKaGgw-2l3A?si=iWlztgHgTUjlRqeD
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from June 17, 2025
