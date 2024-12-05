Atlanta Vibe Hosts Open Practice at Seckinger on December 7th

December 5, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, the city's professional women's volleyball team, is excited to announce an exclusive opportunity for fans to get an inside look at the team's preparation as they host an open practice this Saturday, December 7th, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Seckinger High School in Buford, GA. Doors open at 3:00. The event will start with a 60-90 minute practice, followed by a Q&A with Head Coach Kayla Banwarth and 3 of our players.

This free event gives volleyball enthusiasts and fans of all ages the chance to watch the team practice as they fine-tune their skills and strategies for the upcoming season. The Atlanta Vibe will be opening the doors of Seckinger High School's gym, offering an interactive experience for fans to see the action. There will be a Q&A after practice to hear from our players.

The open practice is an excellent opportunity for fans to engage with the team and get a preview of the Vibe's exciting playstyle as they gear up for their competitive season.

"We're thrilled to invite our supporters to see what goes into preparing for the season and experience the energy and intensity of our team up close," said Kayla Banwarth Atlanta Vibe Head Coach. "The open practice is a great way to connect with our fans and build excitement as we move forward into the season."

