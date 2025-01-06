Atlanta Dream Announce Additions to Coaching Staff and Front Office

January 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream announced today the hiring of LaToya Sanders and Brandi Poole as assistant coaches and the promotion of Brooklyn Cartwright to Assistant General Manager.

"LaToya and Brandi bring invaluable WNBA experience, including deep postseason success, to our staff," said Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko. "Their leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game will be instrumental as we continue to build a winning culture in Atlanta. We are fortunate to have them join the Dream."

Sanders joins the Atlanta Dream after serving three years on the staff of the Washington Mystics, most recently as Associate Head Coach. She transitioned to coaching after a celebrated seven-year WNBA playing career, highlighted by her championship run with the 2019 Mystics. Sanders also brings extensive international experience, having competed with the Turkish national team and playing professionally in Turkey. A standout player at the University of North Carolina, she was named the 2008 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and still holds the Tar Heels' all-time career marks for field goal percentage and total blocked shots.

"I'm excited to join the Atlanta Dream and work with such a talented team and staff," said Sanders. "This is a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the continued growth and success of the organization."

Poole brings more than two decades of basketball leadership to the Atlanta Dream, including an impressive track record in the WNBA and collegiate coaching. Most notably, she spent five years as an assistant coach with the Connecticut Sun, where she helped lead the team to a stellar 105-53 record and two WNBA Finals appearances. During her tenure, the Sun earned a reputation for consistent postseason success, making the playoffs in all five seasons. A veteran of the collegiate ranks, Poole also served as an assistant coach at Texas Tech, Indiana, Bowling Green, and West Virginia, contributing to player development and team success.

"Karl Smesko is a highly respected coach, and I look forward to learning from and working beside him," said Poole. "His basketball acumen and character are second to none. I am grateful to both him and Dan Padover for believing in my abilities to contribute positively to the future of the Atlanta Dream and compete for a WNBA Championship."

Cartwright's promotion to Assistant General Manager underscores the Atlanta Dream's dedication to developing talent and leadership within the organization. Since joining the Dream in 2021 as Director of Basketball Operations, Cartwright has been a vital part of basketball operations, working closely with the coaching staff, front office, and General Manager Dan Padover to help shape the Dream's vision for the future. Her ability to adapt and thrive during this pivotal time has made her an integral part of the organization's success.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role with the Atlanta Dream and deeply grateful to our ownership, General Manager Dan Padover, and the entire organization for their unwavering support and belief in me," said Cartwright. "This promotion is a testament to the incredible culture we've built-a culture that champions hard work, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. I'm excited to continue contributing to the Dream's growth both on and off the court."

"Brooklyn's growth within our organization has been remarkable," said General Manager Dan Padover. "She has quickly become one of the rising leaders and basketball executives in the WNBA. As an organization, we are committed to developing talent on and off the court, and Brooklyn is a testament to that commitment. Her ability to organize, communicate, and collaborate across all levels of our team has been invaluable, and I'm thrilled to see her step into this new role."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from January 6, 2025

Atlanta Dream Announce Additions to Coaching Staff and Front Office - Atlanta Dream

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.