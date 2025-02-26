Atlético Ottawa Signs New Zealand International Forward Monty Patterson

February 26, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Monty Patterson

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Chris Hue) Atlético Ottawa forward Monty Patterson(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Chris Hue)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa has confirmed the signing of New Zealand forward Monty Patterson on a two-year contract ahead of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Patterson has joined the squad in training in Ottawa.

The New Zealand international earned 15 caps for his country between 2016 and 2017. He scored one goal for the All Whites, featured in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers and was part of the New Zealand side that won the Oceanic Football Confederation (OFC) Nations Cup in 2015/16

"Monty is a versatile, dynamic number nine that fits our style of play and model," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "We expect him to bring lots of attacking output in the final 3rd for us."

A versatile forward, Patterson is capable of playing as a left-winger, right-winger and striker. Most recently he played for Birkenhead United of New Zealand's National League-North where he provided 24 goals and three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions last season as Birkenhead finished in fourth place.

"I like to help the team by scoring goals, creating chances and working hard," said Patterson. "A few of my good friends have played in this league before. Moses Dyer, Myer Bevan & I know Ollie Bassett a little bit, who obviously did a really good job here. I spoke to Moses a bit, and followed the league a bit these past few years."

Patterson is a graduate of Ipswich Town's (England) academy and has experience in National League (England fifth tier), A-League (Australia first tier), National League-North (New Zealand first tier), 2. divisjon (Norwegian third tier) and in the United Soccer League (USL) where he played for Oklahoma City Energy FC alongside former-Atlético Ottawa captain Drew Beckie (Head of Youth Development, Atlético Ottawa).

Current 2025 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of February 26:

Goalkeepers: Nathan Ingham (CAN)

Defenders: Tyr Walker (CAN), Jonathan Grant (CAN), Amer Didić (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN), Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN)

Midfielders: Manny Aparicio (CAN), Aboubacar Sissoko (CAN), Noah Verhoeven (CAN), Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Alberto Zapater (ESP), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX)

Forwards: Ballou Tabla (CAN), Kevin Santos (POR), Sam Salter (CAN), David Rodríguez (MEX) Monty Patterson (NZ)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa selected Cape Breton University's Jason Hartill and Carleton University's Adam N'Goran in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2025 CPL season.

Nine players have been invited to train with the squad while in Ottawa, including six players from the Atlético Ottawa Development Program, headed by Director of Youth Development Drew Beckie.

Goalkeepers: Tristan Crampton (Development Program), Luka Palajsa (FC London), Zakaria Nakhly

Defenders: Josh Crete (Development Program), Jaden Manetta (Seattle University - USA)

Midfielders: Miguel Campos (Development Program), Gabriel Tardif (Development Program)

Forwards: Adam Ross (Development Program), Ralph Khoury (Development Program)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from February 26, 2025

Atlético Ottawa Signs New Zealand International Forward Monty Patterson - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.