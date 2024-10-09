Astros Foundation and Cotton Holdings to Host Hurricane Relief Drives at Constellation Field and Minute Maid Park

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Astros Foundation and Cotton Holdings will host two hurricane relief drives in the Greater Houston area to support those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

"For nearly 30 years, Cotton has played an integral part in rebuilding communities after catastrophic disasters. Yet, after everything we've seen, Hurricane Helene's path through Western North Carolina was unprecedented," said Bryan Michalsky, President and Co-CEO of Cotton Holdings. "We are proud to partner with an organization that understands the immense needs of these communities and shares our passion for helping our neighbors. We're confident this collaboration will have a tremendous impact for those in need."

Cotton will provide a monetary donation to support relief efforts and Cotton volunteers will be a part of the hurricane relief drives.

Crane Freight will be involved with transporting the supplies to those in need in both North Carolina and Florida, working in partnership with the Cajun Navy, Loving Foods and other relief organizations.

Hurricane Relief Drive Information

Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024

5:00 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Constellation Field

1 Stadium Drive Sugar Land, TX 77498

Friday, Oct. 10, 2024

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Minute Maid Park in front of Union Station

501 Crawford Street Houston, TX 77002

DETAILS: The following supplies will be collected at the drives for hurricane victims:

Items Needed:

- Generators

- Extension cords

- Gloves

- Water

- Non-perishable food

- Diapers

- New phone chargers

- Cleaning supplies

- Buckets

- Mops

- Shovels

- Flashlights

- Bug spray

- Pet food

- Tarps

- Fuel cans

- Batteries

- Large trash bags

In addition, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will support the hurricane relief collection events by delivering 28 pallets of Dasani water on Friday morning to Minute Maid Park.

